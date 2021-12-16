 Skip to main content
Nina Simone Biomusical, Little Girl Blue, to Play Off-Broadway; Tickets Now on Sale

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 16, 2021
Nina Simone
(Photo: Eleonore Bakhtadze/AFP via Getty Images)

A new biomusical about the life of musician and civil rights activist Nina Simone is heading off-Broadway. Little Girl Blue will play at New World Stages with performances beginning on February 19, 2022 and open on on February 28. Laiona Michelle, who wrote the book for the musical, stars as Simone with Devanand Janki directing. Tickets are now on sale.

Little Girl Blue opened follows Simone's life from her ascension as classical music prodigy to “High Priestess of Soul” to civil rights activist. Feel the passion, joy,and pain of a woman adored by millions—then and now. 

The musical first bowed at George Street Playhouse in New Jersey. This marks its New York debut.

