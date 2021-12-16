Macbeth, Starring Daniel Craig & Ruth Negga, to Now Play Broadway's Longacre Theatre

The upcoming production of Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, will now play at the Longacre Theatre instead of the Lyceum Theatre as previously reported. Directed by Tony winner Sam Gold, the play will begin performances on March 29, 2022 and officially open on April 28. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, Macbeth tells the story of one couple’s obsession with power—and their guilt after doing the unthinkable.

Craig was most recently seen on screen in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, earning a Golden Globe nomination for his performance. He will reprise his role in the upcoming sequel. His other film credits include Munich, Layer Cake, Road To Perdition, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and many more. He returned to the role of James Bond for the fifth and final time in No Time To Die, which was in October 8, after previously starring as the character in Spectre, Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale and Skyfall. Craig's most recent stage credit was the 2016 off-Broadway production of Shakespeare's Othello alongside David Oyelowo, directed by Gold. He was last seen on Broadway in the 2013 revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal. He also appeared on Broadway in 2009 in A Steady Rain opposite The Music Man-bound star Hugh Jackman. His other theater credits include leading roles in London in Hurlyburly at the Old Vic, Angels in America at the National Theatre and A Number at the Royal Court.

Macbeth will mark Negga's Broadway debut. She received a 2020 Drama Desk Award nomination for her performance as the Prince of Denmark in Hamlet at St. Ann’s Warehouse. Her screen credits include Loving, for which she received Academy Award, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations, Ad Astra, Warcraft, Una Vida, All Is By My Side, Noble, World War Z, The Samaritan, Breakfast on Pluto and the acclaimed Passing. Negga was nominated for a 2004 Olivier Award for Best Newcomer for her performance in Duck. Her additional stage credits include Lolita, Phèdre, Lay Me Down Softly, The Crucible, The Bacchae and more.

Macbeth will feature scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and fight direction by David Leong.