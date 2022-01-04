Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart to Play Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway

Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart will play Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway beginning January 17. Chicago resumed performances at the Ambassador Theatre on September 14 and recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Iglehart earned a Tony Award for his performance as the Genie in Aladdin. He has recently been seen as Lafayette/Jefferson in Hamilton and was featured as a guest in Freestyle Love Supreme. His other Broadway credits include Memphis and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Iglehart joins a cast that includes Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Jennifer Fouché as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. Ana Villafañe plays her final performance as Roxie Hart on January 9.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.

This production was nominated for eight 1997 Tony Awards and took home trophies for Best Revival, James Naughton and Bebe Neuwirth's performances, Ken Billington's lighting design, the late Ann Reinking's choreography and Walter Bobbie's direction.