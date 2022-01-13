Dennis Stowe Assumes the Role of Jafar in Broadway's Aladdin

Aladdin original Broadway cast member and current Jafar/Sultan standby Dennis Stowe will assume the role of Jafar beginning on January 25. Tony nominee and fellow original Broadway cast member Jonathan Freeman, who also voiced the role of Jafar in the 1992 animated film, will play his final performance in the hit Disney musical on January 23.

Stowe’s Broadway credits include Annie, Leap of Faith, Shrek the Musical, The Apple Tree, The Wedding Singer, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wonderful Town and Man Of La Mancha. He is also a longtime member of Broadway Inspirational Voices.

The cast of Aladdin stars Michael Maliakel making his Broadway debut in the title role, Shoba Narayan as Jasminen and Michael James Scott as Genie. The show also features Milo Alosi as Kassim, Zach Bencal as Babkak and Brad Weinstock as Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley and Frank Viveros stand by for several principals.

Aladdin was adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales, including “One Thousand and One Nights.” Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into a world of adventure, classic comedy and romance. This production features a full score, including the five songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The show features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw.