Stage Adaptation of Best-Selling Novel The Kite Runner Set for Broadway

Following hit runs in the West End and elsewhere, the stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling novel The Kite Runner is headed to Broadway. The show, adapted for the stage by Matthew Spangler, is scheduled for a limited run at the Hayes Theater from July 6 through October 30. Opening night is scheduled for July 21. Giles Croft, who has been directing productions of the play since 2013, will helm the Broadway bow. Casting will be announced later.

A haunting tale of friendship which spans cultures and continents, The Kite Runner follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war, and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul, and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither Hassan or Amir can foresee the terrible incident, which will shatter their lives forever.

The novel was first published in 2003 and adapated into a film in 2007. The theatrical adaptation was in 2007 at San Jose State University with its professional premiere in 2009 at the San Jose Repertory Theater.