Bonnie and Clyde The Musical Sets West End Debut

Bonnie and Clyde The Musical will have its West End debut this spring. The show, which features music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black and a book by Ivan Menchell, is set to run at London's Arts Theatre beginning on April 9. The production is directed by Nick Winston with set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb. Casting will be announced later.

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and the Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame, combined with a desperate need to lift themselves out of the endless banality and poverty of West Dallas, set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behavior turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer. Bonnie and Clyde is the story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country.

“There is a tremendous love for this show now, and it’s fantastic that it is getting a West End run, The only thing the British love more than Americans on stage, is America's behaving badly on stage," said book writer Menchell. “The show has built such a wonderful cult following, especially with younger audiences," added composer Wildhorn. "I’m so excited to see Bonnie and Clyde find its audience here in London!”

The Broadway production, starring Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes, garnered 2012 Tony nominations for Wildhorn's score and Osnes' performance.