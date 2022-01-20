Odds & Ends: Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Surpasses 'Let It Go' on Billboard Hot 100

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Everybody's Talking About "Bruno"

"We Don't Talk About Bruno," the Encanto song that has fans buzzing, has hit a musical milestone. The song has peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Frozen's Oscar-winning hit "Let It Go," which hit number five. (There have been only three other songs from Disney animated films to break the top five: "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, which hit number one in 1993, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King, which peaked at number four in 1994, and "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas, which also hit number four in 1995.) It may come as a surprise that the Encanto hit will not be nominated for an Oscar, since it was not submitted for consideration. “Dos Oruguitas,” another entry from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s score, was the only song submitted from Encanto. Perhaps that song will land Miranda an EGOT on March 27. Listen to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" below.

Bombay Dreams Duo Premieres New Show in Dubai

A.R. Rahman, who won a 2009 Oscar for scoring Slumdog Millionaire, and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur have teamed up to create Why? The Musical, Variety reports. Rahman and Kapur previously collaborated on Bombay Dreams, which played Broadway in 2004, and on the 2007 movie Elizabeth: The Golden Age. Premiering on January 20 as part of Expo 2020 Dubai, Why? The Musical follows a curious girl who goes on a journey with her grandfather to search for meaning. The 45-minute production stars Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi and Shubshri Kandia and features seven original compositions by Rahman, with lyrics by Sohaila Kapur, Dana Dajani and Shivang Vaishnav (who operates under the artist name thoughtsfornow). Performances are scheduled to run at Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza through February 27.

Drew Gehling & Julia Mattison Announce Engagement

Broadway's Drew Gehling and Julia Mattison are engaged! Mattison, who made her Broadway debut in Godspell, announced the news on Instagram on January 19. Gehling was last seen on Broadway in the Sara Bareilles-scored Waitress and has also appeared in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and Jersey Boys. Check out the sweet photo of the pair, who have been together since 2017.

Watch Peter Dinklage & More in Cyrano's Balcony Scene

A new clip from the Golden Globe-nominated musical film adaptation of Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage, has arrived. Haley Bennett plays love interest Roxanne, a role that she played alongside Dinklage at the Goodspeed Opera House’s Norma Terris Theatre in 2018. Directed by Joe Wright, the film's cast also includes Kelvin Harrison Jr., Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsoh. The music for Cyrano is by The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner with lyrics by Matt Berninger (also from The National) and Carin Besser, who has contributed to many of the band’s songs. The movie is scheduled to play in select theaters beginning on January 28 ahead of a wide release on February 11. Watch the scene with Dinklage, Bennett and Harrison Jr. below.

Stage Adaptation of Black Orpheus Eyes Broadway

A new musical stage adaptation of Black Orpheus, featuring a book by Nilo Cruz (who won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2003 for Anna in the Tropics), original music by Grammy winner Sergio Mendes and direction and choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, is being readied for its world premiere production on Broadway during the 2022-2023 season. A developmental workshop and a regional theater run are being planned for this year prior to an anticipated Broadway bow in 2023. In addition to new songs, the score will also include many of the legendary Antonio Carlos Jobim, Luiz Bonfa and Vinicius de Moraes themes from the motion picture. Originally based on the play Orfeu de Conceição by Vinicius de Moraes, Black Orpheus resets the classic Greek love story of Eurydice and Orfeu against the backdrop of a Rio de Janeiro favela during Carnival. Additional details for the production will be announced later.

Christian Thompson to Star in Catch Me If You Can in D.C.

Christian Thompson, who has appeared on Broadway in Ain't Too Proud, will star as the conman Frank Abagnale Jr. in the previously announced production of Catch Me If You Can at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., which will now run from March 4 through April 17. In consultation with creators Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Tom Kirdahy (husband of the late Terrence McNally and in charge of his estate), this production will feature a never-before-performed version of the book by McNally and two songs, which were not in the original Broadway musical, "50 Checks" and "Here I Am to Save the Day." Directed by Molly Smith, with choreography by Parker Esse and music direction by Laura Bergquist, the show will also star Nehal Joshi as Carl Hanratty and Jeff McCarthy as Frank Sr. Watch Thompson suit up and perform "Goodbye" from the show below.