Want a glimpse at Wicked's new Ozians? The London cast is welcoming Lucie Jones as Elphaba, Helen Woolf as Glinda, Ryan Reid as Fiyero, Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Morrible and Gary Wilmot as The Wizard on February 1 at the Apollo Victoria Theatre. Check out photos of the new stars below!

Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Morrible and Gary Wilmot as The Wizard in London's Wicked.

(Photo: Matt Crockett)

Ryan Reid plays the role of Fiyero alongside Lucie Jones as Elphaba.

(Photo: Matt Crockett)

Wonderful! Lucie Jones and Gary Wilmot take the stage.

(Photo: Matt Crockett)