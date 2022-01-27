Odds & Ends: Nikki M. James & More Join Jim Parsons-Led Feature Spoiler Alert

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Jim Parsons

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Jim Parsons' Spoiler Alert Adds Broadway Stars

Emmy and Drama Desk Award winner Jim Parsons is set to star in Spoiler Alert, a feature film based on Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words. Tony winners Nikki M. James and Bill Irwin as well as Queer Eye favorite Antoni Porowski and Search Party's Jeffrey Self have all joined the project, which is helmed by The Eyes of Tammy Faye director Michael Showalter, according to Variety. The movie also features Oscar winner and Tony nominee Sally Field. Weaving in stories from a 14-year romance, Spoiler Alert charts the emotionally turbulent 11-month journey of Ausiello’s former partner Kit (Ben Aldridge) from his diagnosis with terminal cancer to his death. A release date will be announced later.

Full Cast Announced for Ralph Fiennes-Led Straight Line Crazy

Complete casting has been announced for David Hare's Straight Line Crazy. As previously reported, stage and screen star Ralph Fiennes will lead the world premiere play, directed by Nicholas Hytner. Straight Line Crazy reunites Fiennes, Hare and Hytner, who previously collaborated on Beat the Devil at The Bridge in the autumn of 2020. The cast will also include Alisha Bailey, Samuel Barnett, David Bromley, Al Coppola, Siobhán Cullen, Ian Kirkby, Alana Maria, Dani Moseley, Guy Paul, Helen Schlesinger, Mary Stillwaggon Stewart and Danny Webb. Performances are set to begin at The Bridge Theatre in London on March 16 and open on March 23. The production will play through June 18.

Tony Winner Annaleigh Ashford on Her Nursing Home Cabaret Act

On B Positive, Annaleigh Ashford's character runs a nursing home, and when the Tony winner appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she shared memories of her early days performing at nursing homes. "When I was a kid, I danced at this amazing dance studio. To practice numbers before dance competitions, we would play nursing homes. We would do, like, 30 dance numbers," she said. "I would sing. I remember during one of our gigs, the director of the nursing home asked me if I wanted to do my own set. So, I came back with my karaoke machine. I had a little mic attached to a boombox. I had about 15 songs. I wrote my own jokes, and I wore a tuxedo. They loved me, but they were like, 'Why is this small woman doing this show for us?'" Watch below!

The Ride Celebrates 11 Years

The award-winning sightseeing theatrical tour The Ride celebrates 11 years on January 28. Written and directed by Richard Humphrey, The Ride is the world’s only traveling virtual reality theater—scripted, scored, immersive, experiential and spectacularly supported by multimedia and surround-sound. On February 2, The Tour, powered by The Ride, will also mark a milestone, entering its seventh year.

See Rehearsal Footage from The Tap Dance Kid

The Tap Dance Kid is scheduled to run at New York City Center from February 2 through February 6. The musical tells the story of Willie, a 10-year-old boy from an upper-middle-class Black family, who dreams of becoming a profession tap dancer. Tony-winning director Kenny Leon and new tap sequences from choreographer Jared Grimes bring a fresh take to the production. The cast includes Alexander Bello, Joshua Henry, Trevor Jackson, Shahadi Wright Joseph and more. Below, watch the cast rehearse the number “Crosstown,” where Willie (Bello) makes his way to see his uncle Dipsey (Jackson), who is working on a production in Manhattan.