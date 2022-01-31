Roundabout Theatre Company Announces the bandaged place & New Dates for The Wanderers

The Roundabout Theatre Company has announced updates to next season’s off-Broadway offerings.

The world premiere of Harrison David Rivers' the bandaged place, a brutal and lyrical play about the things we hang on to and the price of moving forward, will open the Roundabout Underground Season. Directed by David Mendizábal, performances are scheduled to begin on October 20. Playwrights who have previously made their New York debuts at Roundabout Underground include Stephen Karam, Steven Levenson, Joshua Harmon, Lindsey Ferrentino, Mansa Ra and more.

Ra’s previously announced commission ....what the end will be, a play about three generations of Black, gay men living in the same home, will now premiere at the Laura Pels Theater this spring; performances are set to begin on May 12 with opening scheduled for June 2.

Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers, directed by Barry Edelstein, will start performances on January 26, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater. This production was originally scheduled for 2020. The play tells the story of newly married Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli. Their future is written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future—until an unexpected email from a movie star puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong.

Additional details, including casting for these productions, will be announced soon.