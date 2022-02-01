See New Photos of James Monroe Iglehart, Charlotte d’Amboise & More in Chicago on Broadway

James Monroe Iglehart & the Broadway cast of "Chicago" (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
All they care about is love! Last month, two-time Tony nominee Charlotte d’Amboise returned to of the role of Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicagoand Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart joined the production as Billy Flynn. Bianca Marroquín, who has appeared in the long-running show on and off for 20 years, has extended in her role as Velma Kelly through March 13. The Tony-winning revival released new production photos. Take a look, and then go see Chicago live at the Ambassador Theatre!