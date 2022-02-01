See New Photos of James Monroe Iglehart, Charlotte d’Amboise & More in Chicago on Broadway

All they care about is love! Last month, two-time Tony nominee Charlotte d’Amboise returned to of the role of Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago and Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart joined the production as Billy Flynn. Bianca Marroquín, who has appeared in the long-running show on and off for 20 years, has extended in her role as Velma Kelly through March 13. The Tony-winning revival released new production photos. Take a look, and then go see Chicago live at the Ambassador Theatre!

Charlotte d'Amboise plays Roxie Hart, and Bianca Marroquín portrays Velma Kelly in Broadway's Chicago.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly and James Monroe Iglehart as Billy Flynn.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

All he cares about is love! Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart plays Billy Flynn in Chicago.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

When you're good to Mama, Mama's good to you! Jennifer Fouché belts it out as Matron “Mama” Morton.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

All that jazz! Bianca Marroquín and the Broadway cast of Chicago hit the stage.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

He had it coming! Chicago's Celina Nightengale, Mary Claire King, Arian Keddell, Bianca Marroquín, Rachel Schur and Christine Cornish Smith perform "Cell Block Tango."

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Charlotte d'Amboise, James Monroe Iglehart and the cast of Chicago perform "We Both Reached for the Gun."

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Bianca Marroquín performs with Christine Cornish Smith, Rachel Schur, Mary Claire King, Arian Keddell and Celina Nightengale.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)