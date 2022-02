MJ The Musical, starring Broadway newcomer Myles Frost, officially opened at the Neil Simon Theatre on February 1, and the stars stepped out to celebrate, including Michael Jackson's children Paris and Prince. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon, MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and a score made up of Jackson's songs. Take a look at the photos from opening night below.

MJ The Musical scribe Lynn Nottage addresses the cast on opening night.

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Oscar winner Spike Lee, who directed the 2016 documentary Michael Jackson's Journey from Motown to Off the Wall, attends opening night of MJ.

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Michael Jackson's children Paris and Prince Jackson arrive for opening night of MJ.

(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

MJ director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon hits the red carpet.

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Myles Frost and the cast of MJ wow the crowd on opening night.

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)