Rebecca Eichenberger to Return as Madame Giry in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera

Places, please! Rebecca Eichenberger is returning to Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera as Madame Giry from February 14 through May 11. Maree Johnson, who has been playing the ballet mistress since 2017, is taking a leave of absence from the Broadway production to return to her home country and play Madame Giry in the Sydney production. Johnson's final performance in New York will be on February 13, and she will return to Broadway on May 12.

Eichenberger first played opera diva Carlotta in Phantom before taking over the role of Madame Giry in 2016. Her other Broadway credits include Carousel, 1776, Evita, An American in Paris, My Fair Lady and more.

Maree Johnson as Madame Giry

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Johnson was an original cast member of Phantom's Australian production, which opened in Melbourne in 1990. She was an ensemble member and the first cover for Christine, and later became the Christine alternate for a majority of the Melbourne run through 1993. When the production moved to Sydney in 1994, Johnson rejoined the cast as Christine.

Eichenberger joins the Broadway cast, which features Ben Crawford as Phantom, Emilie Kouatchou as Christine, John Riddle as Raoul, Bradley Dean as Monsieur André, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta Giudicelli, Carlton Moe as Ubaldo Piangi and Sara Esty as Meg Giry.

The ensemble includes Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Lindsay Roberts, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Jeremy Stolle, Carrington Vilmont, Jim Weitzer, Elizabeth Welch and Erica Wong.

With a book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart, The Phantom of the Opera features direction by the late Hal Prince and is based on the novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux.