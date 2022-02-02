Shakespeare in the Park Season to Feature Richard III, Starring Danai Gurira

Shakespeare in the Park will celebrate its 60 anniversary when it returns to the Delacorte Theater this summer. The season will feature Richard III, directed by Slave Play Tony nominee Robert O’Hara and starring Danai Gurira in the title role, as well as the return of the musical adaptation of As You Like It.

A 2016 Tony nominee for writing Eclipsed, Gurira has performed on stage in Broadway's Joe Turner's Come and Gone, off-Broadway's In the Continuum and Measure for Measure at the Delacorte Theater. On screen, she has appeared in The Walking Dead, Mother of George, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and more.

The Public Works production of As You Like It, adapted by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery, will close out the Delacorte season. The musical features a score by Taub, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and direction by Woolery.

Performance schedules and free ticket distribution details will be announced soon.