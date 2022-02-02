Cast Set for JC Lee's To My Girls at Off-Broadway's Second Stage

Second Stage Theater has announced casting for the world premiere of JC Lee’s To My Girls, directed by Stephen Brackett. The comedy will begin performances on March 15 and open on April 12 at the Tony Kiser Theater. Tickets are now on sale.

The production will feature Bryan Batt (Mad Men, Jeffrey), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody), Carman Lacivita (Marvin’s Room), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Britton Smith (Be More Chill, Shuffle Along). One role remains to be cast.

Is there anything more fabulous than Palm Springs after the end of the world? For one tight group of gay men, a post-pandemic getaway is the perfect chance to reunite, reclaim their time and replace the gloom with some gossip. But as soon as the drinks start pouring, truths start spilling, and this chosen family quickly realizes the world has changed.

“Producing new American plays and supporting American playwrights is the foundation of Second Stage Theater, and commissions help support these artists as they create new works for the stage,” said Second Stage President and Artistic Director Carole Rothman. “We are thrilled to present one of our recent commissions: the world premiere of To My Girls from playwright JC Lee. We’re very much looking forward to our audiences discovering this funny and timely new play.”