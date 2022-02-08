Odds & Ends: Idina Menzel Boards Latchkey Kids Film & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Idina Menzel Lands Big Screen Role

Idina Menzel is set to start production this spring on a new project. The Tony winner, along with Jae Suh Park, Elsie Fisher and Alan S. Kim, has joined the cast of Latchkey Kids, according to Variety. Directed by John J. Budion and featuring a script from Meaghan Cleary, the movie stars Kim as a bright nine-year-old whose baby-sitters keep on dying on the job. At the bus station, he befriends an eccentric but tough teen girl (Fisher), who is desperate to escape a dysfunctional life and her mother (Menzel). Fisher's character becomes his perfect babysitter—until she and her mother are embroiled in a drug deal that goes awry. A release date will be announced later.

See Amy Schumer, Jonathan Groff & More in Life & Beth

Amy Schumer has a new series coming to Hulu on March 18. Starring and executive produced by the Emmy winner and Tony nominee, Life & Beth follows a woman named Beth whose life looks great on paper until a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past. Check out the trailer, which features stage alums Michael Cera, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Jonathan Groff and Sas Goldberg.

Max von Essen & More Set for It Happened in Key West Concert

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced casting for its next Broadway on the Bowery event, which will be a concert version of It Happened in Key West. Based on a true story, this new romantic musical comedy is written by Jill Santoriello, Jason Huza and Jeremiah James. Directed by Chad Austin with musical direction by Nick Wilders, the event will take place on March 7 at Duane Park and will star Tony nominees Max von Essen and Bryce Pinkham alongside Wade McCollum, Jessica Vosk, Shereen Pimentel, Pierre Marias, Ilda Mason, Mikaela Bennett and Jonathan Hoover.