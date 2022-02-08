 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Idina Menzel Boards Latchkey Kids Film & More

Odds and Ends
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 8, 2022
Idina Menzel
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Idina Menzel Lands Big Screen Role
Idina Menzel is set to start production this spring on a new project. The Tony winner, along with Jae Suh Park, Elsie Fisher and Alan S. Kim, has joined the cast of Latchkey Kids, according to Variety. Directed by John J. Budion and featuring a script from Meaghan Cleary, the movie stars Kim as a bright nine-year-old whose baby-sitters keep on dying on the job. At the bus station, he befriends an eccentric but tough teen girl (Fisher), who is desperate to escape a dysfunctional life and her mother (Menzel). Fisher's character becomes his perfect babysitter—until she and her mother are embroiled in a drug deal that goes awry. A release date will be announced later.

See Amy Schumer, Jonathan Groff & More in Life & Beth
Amy Schumer has a new series coming to Hulu on March 18. Starring and executive produced by the Emmy winner and Tony nominee, Life & Beth follows a woman named Beth whose life looks great on paper until a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past. Check out the trailer, which features stage alums Michael Cera, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Jonathan Groff and Sas Goldberg

Max von Essen & More Set for It Happened in Key West Concert
Abingdon Theatre Company has announced casting for its next Broadway on the Bowery event, which will be a concert version of It Happened in Key West. Based on a true story, this new romantic musical comedy is written by Jill Santoriello, Jason Huza and Jeremiah James. Directed by Chad Austin with musical direction by Nick Wilders, the event will take place on March 7 at Duane Park and will star Tony nominees Max von Essen and Bryce Pinkham alongside Wade McCollum, Jessica Vosk, Shereen Pimentel, Pierre Marias, Ilda Mason, Mikaela Bennett and Jonathan Hoover.

View Comments

Star Files

Laura Benanti

Michael Cera

Jonathan Groff

Idina Menzel

Shereen Pimentel

Bryce Pinkham

Amy Schumer

Max von Essen

Jessica Vosk
View All (9)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Complete Cast & Creative Team Announced for Broadway's Funny Girl
  2. Full Cast Set for Plaza Suite, Starring Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker
  3. Smash Musical Aiming for a Summer Workshop & Broadway Bow in 2023
Back to Top