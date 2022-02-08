Maulik Pancholy Completes Cast of JC Lee's To My Girls Off-Broadway

Maulik Pancholy has joined the cast of JC Lee's To My Girls at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater off-Broadway. Directed by Stephen Brackett, the new comedy begins performances on March 15 and opens on April 12. Tickets are now on sale.

Pancholy has appeared on Broadway in Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons and Terrence McNally's It's Only a Play. His screen credits include 30 Rock, Weeds, Whitney, The Good Wife and more. He joins a cast that includes Bryan Batt, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Carman Lacivita, Noah J. Ricketts and Britton Smith.

Is there anything more fabulous than Palm Springs after the end of the world? For one tight group of gay men, a post-pandemic getaway is the perfect chance to reunite, reclaim their time and replace the gloom with some gossip. But as soon as the drinks start pouring, truths start spilling, and this chosen family quickly realizes the world has changed.

To My Girls features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar, movement by Patrick McCollum and casting by The Telsey Office.