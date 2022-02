Ready for a Broadway treat with a capital "T?" The Music Man officially opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on February 10, and here's a look inside the starry night, including photos of headliners Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and more. Take a look!

Hugh Jackman's wife Deborra-Lee Furness snaps a sweet pic with Blake Lively.

And just like that—Tony winner Cynthia Nixon hits the red carpet.

Ryan Reynolds suits up for opening night of The Music Man.

The Music Man director Jerry Zaks arrives with Melissa Gooding.

Did somebody say "76 Trombones?" An all-city high school marching band made up of over 50 students from every borough of New York City welcomed the audience ito opening night.

The crowd goes wild on opening night of The Music Man.

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and the Broadway cast of The Music Man take their curtain call.

The Broadway cast of The Music Man are all smiles as they take their opening night bow.

