David Byrne's American Utopia Sets Broadway Closing Date

David Byrne's American Utopia will bring down the house on Broadway for the final time this spring. The theatrical concert event, which has had a Broadway return at the St. James Theatre since September 17, will play its final performance on April 3.

In American Utopia, the Talking Heads superstar is joined by 11 diverse musicians from around the globe. They include returning band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.



The show’s design features lighting design by Rob Sinclair and sound design by Pete Keppler. Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are musical directors. Choreography and musical staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as production consultant.

The show first arrived on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on October 20, 2019, where it played through February 16, 2020. The production was recognized with a Special Tony Award at the 74th Tony Awards. Spike Lee’s filmed version of American Utopia premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and is currently streaming on HBO Max.