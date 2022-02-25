Plaza Suite, Starring Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Begins Broadway Performances

It's check-in time! The starry Broadway revival of Neil Simon's 1968 comedy Plaza Suite begins its run at the Hudson Theatre on February 25 after several delays due to the shutdown. Real-life couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker lead the production, which officially opens on April 13.

The cast also features Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. Tony winner Michael McGrath and Tony nominee Erin Dilly standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively. Laurie Veldheer and Cesar J. Rosado serve as understudies.

The revival, directed by John Benjamin Hickey, played a pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre in February 2020. Plaza Suite is a portrait of three couples (each played by Broderick and Parker) successively occupying a suite at the Plaza Hotel.

Plaza Suite features scenic design by two-time Tony winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony winner Jane Greenwood, lighting design by five-time Tony winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Tony winner Scott Lehrer and music by Tony winner Marc Shaiman.