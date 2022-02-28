Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur & More Broadway Alums Win Big at SAG Awards

Broadway alums went home with trophies at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ceremony aired live on February 27.

Broadway's Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur made history with their wins for West Side Story and CODA. DeBose became the first queer woman of color to be recognized for acting, and Kotsur made history as the first deaf performer to win a solo SAG award. CODA, the film about a young woman who is the only hearing member of her family, also took home the trophy for the Best Performance by a Motion Picture Cast. CODA also stars Broadway alums Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant as well as Emilia Jones.

Other Broadway vets who won include Jessica Chastain for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Jean Smart for Hacks. Succession, which stars Broadway alums Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, garnered the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Tony winner Helen Mirren was presented with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Head here for the full list of winners.