Pamela Anderson to Star as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway

Pamela Anderson will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago on Broadway. She will begin performances on April 12 at the Ambassador Theatre and perform through June 5.

"I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse's and Gwen Verdon’s work. Ann Reinking, too,” Anderson said. “Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled."

Anderson appeared on Playboy’s international covers over 100 times. Her first television role was playing Lisa, the Tool Time Girl on ABC’s hit sitcom Home Improvement. She then went on to star as CJ in Baywatch and produced her own television series, V.I.P., starring as Val. Her only starring movie role was Barb in Barb Wire. She is a board member and honorary director of PETA, and she founded the Pamela Anderson Foundation in 2014 to protect and preserve human, animal and environmental rights.

The cast of Chicago features Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, James Monroe Iglehart as Billy Flynn, Jennifer Fouché as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, C. Caballero, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse.