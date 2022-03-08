Cabaret, Anything Goes & Life of Pi Lead 2022 Olivier Award Nominations

The 2022 Olivier Award nominations were announced on March 8 and a slew of stage favorites are in the running for top prizes. The revival of Cabaret, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley, leads with 11 nominations, including Best Musical Revival and a pair of nominations for both Redmayne and Buckley. Anything Goes, headlined by The Music Man star Sutton Foster, follows with nine nominations. Life of Pi also received nine nominations, including Best New Play. Back To The Future - The Musical nabbed seven nominations, while the Tony-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical received five. The Bob Marley musical Get Up, Stand Up! and Disney's Frozen each received four. Jason Manford returns to host for the Olivier Awards ceremony, which will take place on April 10 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

A full list of nominations can be found below.

MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL

Back To The Future - The Musical

The Drifters Girl

Frozen

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

BEST NEW PLAY

2:22 A Ghost Story

Best Of Enemies

Cruise

Life Of Pi

NOEL COWARD/GEOFFREY JOHNSON AWARD FOR BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY

The Choir Of Man

Pantoland At The Palladium

Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

The Shark Is Broken

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Olly Dobson, Back To The Future - The Musical

Arinzé Kene, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Robert Lindsay, Anything Goes

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Jessie Buckley, Cabaret

Sutton Foster, Anything Goes

Beverley Knight, The Drifters Girl

Stephanie McKeon, Frozen

BEST ACTOR

Hiran Abeysekera, Life Of Pi

Ben Daniels, The Normal Heart

Omari Douglas, Constellations

Charles Edwards, Best Of Enemies

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Allen, 2:22 A Ghost Story

Sheila Atim, Constellations

Emma Corrin, Anna X

Cush Jumbo, Hamlet

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Clive Carter, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Hugh Coles, Back To The Future - The Musical

Elliot Levey, Cabaret

Gary Wilmot, Anything Goes

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Gabrielle Brooks, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Carly Mercedes Dyer, Anything Goes

Liza Sadovy, Cabaret

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

The seven actors who play the Tiger for Life Of Pi

Dino Fetscher, The Normal Heart

Nathaniel Parker, The Mirror And The Light

Danny Lee Wynter,The Normal Heart



BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tori Burgess, Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

Liz Carr, he Normal Heart

Christina Gordon, Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

Akiya Henry, The Tragedy Of Macbeth

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS

Anything Goes - New Orchestrations: Bill Elliott, David Chase and Rob Fisher

Back To The Future - The Musical - Composers: Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard; Orchestrations: Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical - Orchestrator: Simon Hale

Life Of Pi - Composer: Andrew T. Mackay

MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Anything Goes

Cabaret

Spring Awakening

CUNARD BEST REVIVAL

A Number

Constellations

The Normal Heart

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret

Michael Longhurst, Constellations

Kathleen Marshall, Anything Goes

Max Webster, Life Of Pi

BEST THEATER CHOREOGRAPHER

Finn Caldwell, Life Of Pi

Julia Cheng, Cabaret

Kathleen Marshall, Anything Goes

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

Draw From Within by Rambert Dance Company

Revisor by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot

Transverse Orientation by Dance Umbrella

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

Acosta Danza for De Punta A Cabo in 100% Cuban

Dancers for NDT2 Tour

Arielle Smith for her choreography of Jolly Folly in Reunion by English National Ballet

Edward Watson for his performance in The Dante Project

BEST FAMILY SHOW

Billionaire Boy

Dragons And Mythical Beasts

What The Ladybird Heard

Wolf Witch Giant Fairy

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATER

10 Nights

Folk

The Invisible Hand

Old Bridge

A Place For We

WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Neil Austin, Frozen

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret

Tim Lutkin, Back To The Future - The Musical

Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding, Life Of Pi

d&b audiotechnik AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN

Ian Dickinson, 2:22 A Ghost Story

Carolyn Downing, Life Of Pi

Nick Lidster, Cabaret

Gareth Owen, Back To The Future - The Musical

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jon Morrell, Anything Goes

Christopher Oram, Frozen

Tom Scutt, Cabaret

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

BLUE-I THEATER TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN

Tim Hatley, Design and Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell for Puppets, Life Of Pi

Tim Hatley for Design and Finn Ross for Video Design, Back To The Future - The Musical

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tom Scutt, Cabaret

BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

Bajazet

The Cunning Little Vixen by English National Opera

Jenůfa

Theodora

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

Christine Rice for her performance in 4/4

Takis for set and costume design of HMS Pinafore by English National Opera

Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra for Bajazet