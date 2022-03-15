Lissa deGuzman, Jennafer Newberry & More to Join Wicked National Tour

The Wicked national tour is welcoming new stars beginning on March 22 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, Washington. Lissa deGuzman will assume the role of Elphaba after recently appearing in Disney’s Aladdin and King Kong on Broadway. After previously being the understudy for the role on Wicked's national tour, Jennafer Newberry will assume the role of Glinda.

John Bolton will play the role of The Wizard. His Broadway credits include Anastasia, A Christmas Story: The Musical, Dames at Sea, Curtains, Monty Python’s Spamalot, Contact, Titanic, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Damn Yankees. On tour, he most recently played Horace Vandergelder in Hello, Dolly! Michael Genet, Kimberly Immanuel and Jake Pedersen will join the company as Doctor Dillamond, Nessarose and Boq, respectively.



They join a cast which currently includes Lisa Howard as Madame Morrible, Jordan Litz as Fiyero, with Natalia Vivino, Alexia Acebo, Travante S. Baker, Anthony Lee Bryant, Nick Burrage, Jordan Casanova, Matt Densky, Marie Eife, Ryan Patrick Farrell, Sara Gonzales, Chelsea Cree Groen, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Megan Loomis, Ryan Mac, Alida Michal, Alicia Newcom, David Scott Purdy, Jackie Raye, Rebecca Gans Reavis, Andy Richardson, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Wayne Schroder, Paul Schwensen, Ben Susak and Justin Wirick.