See Moulin Rouge! The Musical Star Aaron Tveit Get a Sardi's Caricature

Aaron Tveit, the Tony-winning star of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway, was honored on March 31, just a few weeks before ending his run in the show. Tveit as well as stars Natalie Mendoza, Tam Mutu and Ricky Rojas will play their last performance in the Tony-winning musical on May 8. Fellow Moulin Rouge! Tony winner Danny Burstein and current stars Jessica Lee Goldyn and Rojas gathered at Sardi's Restaurant to celebrate Tveit's caricature, which will now hang on the walls of the restaurant. See Tveit pose—and even snap a selfie— with below, and be sure to catch him in Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre through May 8.

Aaron Tveit with Moulin Rouge! co-stars Jessica Lee Goldyn, Ricky Rojas and Danny Burstein.

(Photo: Avery Brunkus)