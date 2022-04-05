 Skip to main content
Get a First Look at the Broadway Revival of Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 5, 2022
The Broadway cast of "The Skin of Our Teeth"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

The Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Skin of Our Teeth has arrived and we're giving you a first look at the new production. Directed by Lincoln Center Theater Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz, the play opens at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre on April 25. Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins contributes additional material for the production that follows the Antrobus family of Excelsior, New Jersey as they persevere through an Ice Age, a biblical flood and war. The cast features James Vincent Meredith as Mr. Antrobus, Roslyn Ruff as Mrs. Antrobus, Paige Gilbert as Gladys Antrobus, Julian Robertson as Henry Antrobus, Gabby Beans as Sabina and Tony winner Priscilla Lopez as the Fortune Teller. Check out the photos below!

Roslyn Ruff as Mrs. Antrobus, Julian Robertson as Henry and Paige Gilbert as Gladys.
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Gabby Beans as Sabina.
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Priscilla Lopez as Fortune Teller.
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
