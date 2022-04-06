Lana Gordon, Ryan Silverman & Brenda Braxton Return to Chicago on Broadway

Lana Gordon, Ryan Silverman and Brenda Braxton are heading back to Chicago on Broadway as Velma Kelly, Billy Flynn and Matron “Mama” Morton. They will begin performances in the long-running musical at the Ambassador Theatre on April 12. Current cast members Amra-Faye Wright (Velma Kelly), Tom Hewitt (Billy Flynn) and Haley Swindal (Matron “Mama” Morton) will play their final performance on April 10.

Pamela Anderson, who will play Roxie Hart, also begins performances on April 12. The cast also features Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The ensemble includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith, Dani Spieler and Brian Spitulnik.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse.