Martin McDonagh's Hangmen, Starring Alfie Allen, Bows on Broadway

by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 8, 2022
Alfie Allen
(Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Martin McDonagh’s Olivier Award-winning play Hangmen is back at Broadway's Golden Theatre beginning April 8. Directed by Matthew Dunster, the play first began performances on February 28, 2020 and played 13 preview performances on Broadway before the theater shutdown. It is set to celebrate opening night on April 21.

Game of Thrones Emmy nominee Alfie Allen stars as Mooney in his Broadway debut, the role had previously been played on Broadway by Dan Stevens. The cast also features David Threlfall as Harry, Tracie Bennett as Alice, Owen Campbell as Clegg, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Gaby French as Shirley, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Albert, Richard Hollis as Bill, John Horton as Arthur, Andy Nyman as Syd and Ryan Pope as Charlie. Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Katie Fabel and Colin McPhillamy round out the company.

In his small pub in the North of England in the mid-1960s, Harry is something of a local celebrity. But what’s the second-best hangman in England to do on the day they’ve abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars, people are dying to hear Harry’s reaction to the news when an intriguing stranger, Mooney, from London—with a very different wardrobe and motive—enters their world.

