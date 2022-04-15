Broadway Extends Mask Mandate Through May; Vaccine Requirement to End

The Broadway League announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will extend the current mask requirement for audiences through at least May 31. Many theaters will no longer check vaccination status of patrons after April 30.

“Since resuming performances last fall, over five million attendees have seen a Broadway show, and the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated.”

Please consult the show website or point of purchase for information about proof of vaccination requirements for individual productions. Masking protocols for June and beyond will be announced in May.