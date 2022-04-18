 Skip to main content
Date Set for 2022 Drama Desk Nominations

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 18, 2022

Nominations for the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards, which honor productions on Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway, will be announced on May 2. This year's eligibility cutoff will be May 1. 

"The Drama Desk Awards are a celebration of what’s outstanding at all levels of professional theater in New York City,” said co-Drama Desk Presidents David Barbour and Charles Wright. “The awards show honors the variety, creativity and sheer talent that New York City theater offers, and after an uncertain time in the industry, it’s exciting that live theater is back and thriving.”

The Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors and publishers covering theater. Additional details will be announced shortly.

