 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Patti LuPone to Headline Lincoln Center Theater Gala With Songs From a Hat Concert

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 18, 2022
Patti LuPone
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Company star Patti LuPone will headline Lincoln Center Theater's 2022 Gala with a special Songs From a Hat concert. The one-night-only event will take place on May 9 at 7:30PM at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. 

Joseph Thalken will serve as music director for the concert, which will feature LuPone performing songs of titles randomly chosen from a hat. The Gala supports Lincoln Center Theater’s productions and education programs and will honor LCT Board Chairman Eric M. Mindich. It will be co-chaired by Brooke Garber Neidich, Daniel Neidich, Laura Speyer and Josef Goodman.

LuPone is a two-time Tony winner for her performances in Evita and Gypsy. She has an additional five nominations for War Paint, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Sweeney Todd, Anything Goes and The Robber Bridegroom. LuPone's Broadway career spans over four decades and she is revered actress of the stage and screen.

View Comments

Star Files

Patti LuPone

Articles Trending Now

  1. Patti LuPone to Headline Lincoln Center Theater Gala
  2. Jane Lynch on Manifesting Funny Girl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & More
  3. Stephanie Hsu on How the Film Everything Everywhere All at Once Is Like Be More Chill
Back to Top