Patti LuPone to Headline Lincoln Center Theater Gala With Songs From a Hat Concert

Company star Patti LuPone will headline Lincoln Center Theater's 2022 Gala with a special Songs From a Hat concert. The one-night-only event will take place on May 9 at 7:30PM at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Joseph Thalken will serve as music director for the concert, which will feature LuPone performing songs of titles randomly chosen from a hat. The Gala supports Lincoln Center Theater’s productions and education programs and will honor LCT Board Chairman Eric M. Mindich. It will be co-chaired by Brooke Garber Neidich, Daniel Neidich, Laura Speyer and Josef Goodman.

LuPone is a two-time Tony winner for her performances in Evita and Gypsy. She has an additional five nominations for War Paint, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Sweeney Todd, Anything Goes and The Robber Bridegroom. LuPone's Broadway career spans over four decades and she is revered actress of the stage and screen.