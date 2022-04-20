Celebrate Opening Night of Broadway's for colored girls with This First Look

The Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf officially opens at the Booth Theatre on April 20, and here is a first look at the production. Directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, the show features Amara Granderson as Lady in Orange, Tendayi Kuumba as Lady in Brown, Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, Stacey Sargeant as Lady in Blue, Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple and D. Woods as Lady in Yellow. Filled with passion, humor and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven Black women using poetry, song and movement. Take a look at the photos below, and then go see the show!