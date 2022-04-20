 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Celebrate Opening Night of Broadway's for colored girls with This First Look

First Look
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 20, 2022
Stacey Sargeant, Amara Granderson, Okwui Okpokwasili, Tendayi Kuumba, Kenita R. Miller, D. Woods & Alexandria Wailes in "for colored girls"
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

The Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf officially opens at the Booth Theatre on April 20, and here is a first look at the production. Directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, the show features Amara Granderson as Lady in Orange, Tendayi Kuumba as Lady in Brown, Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, Stacey Sargeant as Lady in Blue, Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple and D. Woods as Lady in Yellow. Filled with passion, humor and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven Black women using poetry, song and movement. Take a look at the photos below, and then go see the show!

D. Woods, Kenita R. Miller, Alexandria Wailes, Tendayi Kuumba, Okwui Okpokwasili, Amara Granderson and Stacey Sargeant in for colored girls.
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
See Stacey Sargeant, Alexandria Wailes, Kenita R. Miller, Tendayi Kuumba, D. Woods, Okwui Okpokwasili and Amara Granderson in for colored girls at the Booth Theatre.
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
View the Full Gallery Here
View Comments

Related Shows

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

from $49.00

Star Files

Amara Granderson

Tendayi Kuumba

Kenita R. Miller

Okwui Okpokwasili

Stacey Sargeant

Alexandria Wailes

D. Woods
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Patti LuPone to Headline Lincoln Center Theater Gala
  2. Jane Lynch on Manifesting Funny Girl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & More
  3. Stephanie Hsu on How the Film Everything Everywhere All at Once Is Like Be More Chill
Back to Top