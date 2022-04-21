 Skip to main content
Get a First Look at Alfie Allen & More in Martin McDonagh's Hangmen

First Look
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 21, 2022
Alfie Allen & Gaby French in "Hangmen"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Martin McDonagh’s Olivier Award-winning play Hangmen is back at Broadway's Golden Theatre, where it officially opens on April 21. Directed by Matthew Dunster, the play first began performances on February 28, 2020 and played 13 preview performances on Broadway before the theater shutdown. Game of Thrones Emmy nominee Alfie Allen stars as Mooney in his Broadway debut, the role had previously been played on Broadway by Dan Stevens. The cast also features David Threlfall as Harry, Tracie Bennett as Alice, Owen Campbell as Clegg, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Gaby French as Shirley, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Albert, Richard Hollis as Bill, John Horton as Arthur, Andy Nyman as Syd and Ryan Pope as Charlie. Check out the photos below, and then go see the acclaimed play at the John Golden Theatre.

Andy Nyman as Syd and Alfie Allen as Mooney in Hangmen.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
The Broadway cast of Hangmen.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Tracie Bennett as Alice and Gaby French as Shirley in Hangmen.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Alfie Allen as Mooney and David Threlfall as Harry in Hangmen.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
See Hangmen at the John Golden Theatre.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
