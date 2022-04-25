Adrienne Warren & Joshua Henry to Announce the Tony Nominations on May 9

Two Broadway stars will be up bright and early on May 9. Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry will reveal the 75th Annual Tony Award nominations live on YouTube at 9AM. As previously reported, eligibility for shows opening this season has been extended to May 4. The Meet the Nominees event will now take place on May 12.

Warren won a Tony Award in 2021 for her performance in the title role of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. She previously earned a Tony nomination for her performance in the Broadway production of Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. She recently played Mamie Till-Mobley in ABC's six-episode limited series Women of the Movement. Warren can next be seen in TriStar Pictures’ The Woman King opposite Viola Davis, which will be released in September. Henry is a three-time Tony nominee for performances in The Scottsboro Boys, Violet and Carousel. Henry can currently be seen starring opposite Jason Mamoa in seasons one and two of See on Apple TV.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will take place on June 12. The ceremony will return to Radio City Music Hall as a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time. Exclusive content will stream on Paramount+ from 7-8PM ET, followed by the presentation of the awards from 8-11PM ET on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.