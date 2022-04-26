See Pamela Anderson and Lana Gordon Razzle Dazzle in Chicago

Hotcha! Pamela Anderson and Lana Gordon have been leading the way as merry murderesses Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, respectively, in Chicago on Broadway, and now we have photos to see them at work. The two star in the long-running musical at the Ambassador Theatre along with Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Brenda Braxton as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse. Anderson made her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival on April 12 and can be seen in the production through June 5. Check out the photos below and book yourself in to the Cook County Jail to see the stars for yourself!

Pamela Anderson as Roxie Hart.

Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly and the cast of Chicago.

Pamela Anderson takes center stage as Roxie Hart.

