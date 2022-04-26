Gabby Beans Was Studying Neuroscience and Now She's Making Her Broadway Debut in The Skin of Our Teeth

Name: Gabby Beans

Hometown: "I'm an army brat. I moved like every two years for most of my life. I think that's part of the reason why I'm an actor is going from place to place, I learned to adapt to different environments very quickly."

Credits: Lincoln Center Theater's The Skin of Our Teeth marks the Broadway debut of Beans. Her screen credits include Succession, Ray Donovan, House of Cards and more.

Gabby Beans as Sabina in The Skin of Our Teeth.

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

"I always wanted to be a performer. I told my mom in the sixth grade that I wanted to be a professional actor, but I went to school for something completely different. I took one acting class in undergrad, but I was studying neuroscience and was pre-med. I was getting ready to go to med school and as I was getting ready to take my MCAT, I had this voice that told me, 'Girl, if you don't give acting a shot, you are going to regret it for the rest of your life.' Instead of applying for medical school—much to my parents chagrin—I applied to acting school and luckily got in. It was one of the turning points of my life."

"The thing that's so beautiful about this show and this company is that it's this kaleidoscopic mesmerizing vision of New York. In a way, everyone's represented. We are really the manifestation of our ancestors' wildest dreams—grappling with the reality that our dreams are coming true. We're black and brown bodies in this epic Lincoln Theater historical space, making something new."

"A big part of the reason why I wanted to become an actor was because our family would take trips to New York to see Broadway shows. I remember being so transported by those experiences and my mind being completely snatched sitting in those houses and watching those performers work. Now, to be able to do that is literally just living a dream."

