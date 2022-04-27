 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Catch Up with Randy Rainbow, Denée Benton & More on The Broadway Show

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 27, 2022
Randy Rainbow & Tamsen Fadal
(Photo: Cyd Sacks)

Awards season is in full swing, and The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has your front seat! Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on May 1 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

View Comments

Star Files

Denée Benton

Beanie Feldstein

Ramin Karimloo

Jane Lynch

Tavon Olds-Sample
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Nominations Announced for 88th Annual Drama League Awards
  2. Watch Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele & More in the Trailer for Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known
  3. Jordan Donica and Maree Johnson to Return to Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera
Back to Top