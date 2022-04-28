Manhattan Theatre Club Announces Broadway Premiere of Cost of Living & More for 2022-23 Season

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced four plays for its upcoming 2022-2023 season. An additional two Broadway productions and one off-Broadway production is to be announced to complete the MTC season. Full casting and creative teams for the below will be announced at a later date.

Martyna Majok and Jeff Augustin.

(Photos provided by MTC)

Martyna Majok's Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living will have its Broadway premiere at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre this fall with dates to be announced. Directed by Jo Bonney, this production reunites the play's original stars Gregg Mozgala and Katy Sullivan. Cost of Living won the 2018 Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for its New York premiere at MTC's Stage I in 2017. The play is a look into the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for and the ways we all need each other in this world.

The New York premiere of Jeff Augustin's Where the Mountain Meets the Sea will play at MTC's Stage I. Directed by Joshua Kahan Brody, the production uses lyrical storytelling and live folk songs from indie-folk band The Bengsons to tell the story of a son's quest to connect with his father.

David Auburn and Qui Nguyen.

(Photos provided by MTC)

The fall will also bring the world premiere of David Auburn's Summer, 1976 at MTC's Stage II. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan will direct the new play about friendship, memory and the small moments that can change the course of our lives forever. Summer, 1976 takes place over one fateful summer as an unlikely friendship develops between Diana, a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom, and Alice, a free-spirited yet naive young housewife. As the Bicentennial is celebrated across the country, these two young women in Ohio navigate motherhood, ambition and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence.

Qui Nguyen's Poor Yella Rednecks will have its New York premiere at MTC's Stage I next spring. Poor Yella Rednecks serves as the second installment of Nguyen's autobiographical trilogy about an immigrant family’s bumpy road to the American dream, following his acclaimed Vietgone that bowed in 2016. Told from a mother’s perspective, Poor Yella Rednecks is the story of a young family’s attempt to put down roots in Arkansas, a place as different from Vietnam as it gets.