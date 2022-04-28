Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Laughs: Here's a First Look at POTUS on Broadway

Julianne Hough, Lea Delaria & Suzy Nakamura in "POTUS"
(Photo: Paul Kolnik)
The world premiere of Selina Fillinger’s POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive has officially opened on Broadway, and now there are photos of the production. The new play, directed by Tony winner Susan Stroman, features Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Vanessa Williams. Get a sneak peek below, and head to the Shubert Theatre to see the new show.