Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Laughs: Here's a First Look at POTUS on Broadway

First Look
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 28, 2022
Julianne Hough, Lea Delaria & Suzy Nakamura in "POTUS"
(Photo: Paul Kolnik)

The world premiere of Selina Fillinger’s POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive has officially opened on Broadway, and now there are photos of the production. The new play, directed by Tony winner Susan Stroman, features Lilli CooperLea DeLariaRachel Dratch, Julianne HoughSuzy NakamuraJulie White and Vanessa Williams. Get a sneak peek  below, and head to the Shubert Theatre to see the new show.

Julie White as Harriet in POTUS.
(Photo: Paul Kolnik)
Vanessa Williams as Margaret and Julie White as Harriet in POTUS.
(Photo: Paul Kolnik)
Vanessa Williams as Margaret and Rachel Dratch as Stephanie in POTUS.
(Photo: Paul Kolnik)
Suzy Nakamura as Jean, Julianne Hough as Dusty and Lea DeLaria as Bernadette in POTUS.
(Photo: Paul Kolnik)
Lilli Cooper as Chris in POTUS.
(Photo: Paul Kolnik)
Rachel Dratch as Stephanie and Julie White as Harriet in POTUS.
(Photo: Paul Kolnik)
Lilli Cooper as Chris, Rachel Dratch as Stephanie and Vanessa Williams as Margaret in POTUS.
(Photo: Paul Kolnik)
Suzy Nakamura as Jean, Lea DeLaria as Bernadette and Julianne Hough as Dusty in POTUS.
(Photo: Paul Kolnik)
Suzy Nakamura as Jean in POTUS.
(Photo: Paul Kolnik)
Suzy Nakamura as Jean and Julie White as Harriet in POTUS.
(Photo: Paul Kolnik)
POTUS is playing at the Shubert Theatre.
(Photo: Paul Kolnik)
