Almost Famous Announces Cast and Sets Fall Broadway Dates

Almost Famous, a new musical based on the 2000 film of the same, will bow on Broadway this fall. The musical will begin previews on September 13 and open on October 11 at a Shubert theater to be announced. Almost Famous features music by Pulitzer and Tony winner Tom Kitt, lyrics co-written by Kitt and the film's Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Cameron Crowe, who also penned the book. The production will be directed by Jeremy Herrin and choreographed by Sarah O'Gleby. Tickers are now on sale.

“Broadway fans and rock fans have so much in common," Crowe said in a statement. "We obsess over the music, we pore over every possible recording we find, and we treasure those moments when an artist stands on a stage, opens their heart in that most personal way, and creates real magic. Suddenly everything seems possible. Almost Famous has always been about the power of that connection: hearing a piece of music for the first time, looking into a person’s eyes and feeling the electricity, finding your tribe. The line ‘it’s all happening’ has always been so key to the show, and now that we’re heading to Broadway, it’s finally come true. It actually is… all happening.”

The musical had its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe in 2019. Several stars from the world premiere will reprise their performance on Broadway, including Solea Pfeiffer as Penny Lane, Casey Likes as William Miller, Drew Gehling as Jeff Bebe, Anika Larsen as Elaine Miller as well as Rob Colletti, Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Van Hughes, Katie Ladner, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee. Chris Wood, known for his screen roles in The Vampire Diaries, The Carrie Diaries and Supergirl, joins the company as Russell Hammond in his Broadway debut. Jakeim Hart, Jana Djenne Jackson, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, and Alisa Melendez are also new to the production.

The 1973-set musical chronicles the coming of age of unabashed 15-year-old music fan William (Likes). When he lands an assignment from Rolling Stone to interview up-and-coming band Stillwater—fronted by lead guitarist Russell Hammond (Wood) and singer Jeff Bebe (Gehling)—William heads out on tour with the band.

Almost Famous will feature scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, orchestrations and arrangements by Kitt, music directio by Bryan Perri, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo and hair, wig, and makeup design by Luc Verschueren.

The musical will release an original Broadway cast recording this fall.