Odds & Ends: Adrienne Warren, Jessica Vosk & More Set for Carnegie Hall Concert

Carnegie Hall to Present Concert for Ukraine on May 23

Tony winner Adrienne Warren, Jessica Vosk and more will take the stage at Carnegie Hall on May 23 for a benefit concert. The proceeds from this one-night-only event, including 100 percent of ticket sales, support Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid non-profit organization that provides medical supplies to relief groups on the ground in Ukraine. Hear luminaries of classical music, opera, jazz and Broadway, as well as the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York. Marc Bruni directs the concert with Mary-Mitchell Campbell serving as the music director.

Julia Renewed for Season Two at HBO Max

Get ready for seconds of Julia, the HBO Max series about Julia Child. Variety reports the show has been renewed for a second season. Written by playwright Daniel Goldfarb and directed by Charles McDougall, the series stars Olivier nominee Sarah Lancashire as Childs. The cast also includes Tony winners David Hyde Pierce and Bebe Neuwirth as well as Broadway alums Brittany Bradford and Fran Kranz. Guest stars in season one included Isabella Rossellini, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, James Cromwell and Tony winners Jefferson Mays, Adriane Lenox and Judith Light.

David Birney Dies at 83

David Birney has died at the age of 83. According to The New York Times, the actor died of Alzheimer’s disease at his home in Santa Monica, California. Born on April 23, 1939 in Washington, D.C., Birney went on to have a nearly 40-year television career, which began with a part in the 1969 series Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing. His screen credits include St. Elsewhere, Bridget Loves Bernie, Without a Trace, Murder, She Wrote, The Love Boat, Hawaii Five-0 and more. He made his Broadway debut in 1969 in the revival of The Miser. He also appeared on Broadway in The Good Woman of Setzuan, The Playboy of the Western World, An Enemy of the People, Antigone, Amadeus and Benefactors. He received both Theatre World and Clarence Derwent Awards in 1968 for his performance in Ron Cowen's Summertree at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Birney is survived by his his brothers Gregory and Glenn, daughters Kate and Mollie, his son Peter Baxter, stepdaughter Eva Bush, stepson Ted Bush and two grandchildren.