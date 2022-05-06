Betsy Wolfe, Paulo Szot & More Announced for & Juliet's Toronto Premiere

Casting has been announced for the North American premiere production of & Juliet, which will play at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto from June 22 through August 14. With a book by Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner David West Read and music from five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, the show uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

Lorna Courtney

Lorna Courtney, who has appeared on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen and Ivo van Hove’s 2020 revival of West Side Story, will star as Juliet. The cast will also include Tony winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Betsy Wolfe stars as Anne Hathaway (no, not that one—the wife of William Shakespeare), Stark Sands as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo and Philippe Arroyo as Francois. The ensemble will also feature Brandon Antonio, Nico De Jesus, Nicholas Edwards, Katy Geraghty, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Michael Iván Carrier, Alaina Vi T.Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, this new musical comedy flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling.

& juliet features choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costumes by Paloma Young, lighting design by Howard Hudson and sound design by Gareth Owen.