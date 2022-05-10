The Actors Fund Changes Name to Entertainment Community Fund

The Actors Fund is getting a new name. The 140-year-old national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment will now be called the Entertainment Community Fund in order to better reflect the broad scope of industry professionals they help. Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell made the announcement at the Fund’s Annual Gala on May 9. The change is effective immediately.

“It’s a new name and a new look, with the same mission,” said Mitchell. “We recognize the dedication of technicians, camera operators, stagehands, writers, musicians, stage managers, actors and thousands more who work in film, television, radio, music, theater, dance and opera. They all contribute to our country’s cultural vibrancy. We value them. We support them. And the Fund is here for all of them.”

The first Entertainment Community Fund Medals of Honor were presented to Emmy Award-winning actor and activist Uzo Aduba, President and CEO of Paramount Global Bob Bakish, Academy Award, Tony Award and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Mercedes Ruehl and Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization Robert E. Wankel. The Gala raised a record-breaking $1.7 million.

The Entertainment Community Fund has been the only organization with reach from coast to coast committed to helping all of those who work in entertainment and the performing arts, in every aspect over their lifespan and throughout the entire course of their careers. The organization provides holistic support to assist members of the entertainment community with the unique hardships of working in the industry and lift them up when crises hit—like when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the performing arts and entertainment industry in March of 2020.

Partners in the entertainment space, including unions and other non-profit organizations, praised the name change, noting that while actors are a critical piece of the organization and were among the founding members, the Fund has long worked to help numerous professions throughout the industry.