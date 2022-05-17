 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Six Stars, Michael R. Jackson, Shoshana Bean & More Support Family Equality’s Night

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • May 17, 2022
Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack and Joy Woods of "Six"
(Photo: c/o Family Equality’s Night)

Broadway favorites stepped out and up for LGBTQ+ families on May 16 for Family Equality’s Night at the Pier in New York City. The organization’s gala has raised over $940,000, and the event focused on what lies ahead in the battle for LGBTQ+ family equality. The evening featured performances by Six: The Musical, A Strange Loop creator Michael R. Jackson and Mr. Saturday Night Tony nominee Shoshana Bean accompanied by Jason Robert Brown. Jujamcyn Theaters president Jordan Roth and his husband Richie Jackson were honored for their work in fighting for equality along with community advocate Lydia Gray-Holifield, who received the 2022 Hostetter-Habib Family Award in recognition of her work in Portland, Oregon to organize parents and families and advocate for the resources they need to thrive. Several stage stars also showed up to support the organization including Orfeh, Andy Karl, LaChanze and Charlotte D'amboise. Check out the photos below!

Michael R. Jackson sings songs from A Strange Loop.
(Photo: c/o Family Equality’s Night)
Mr. Saturday Night composer Jason Robert Brown accompanies Shoshana Bean.
(Photo: c/o Family Equality’s Night)
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson are honored for their work toward inclusion and equality.
(Photo: c/o Family Equality’s Night)
Broadway couple Orfeh and Andy Karl.
(Photo: c/o Family Equality’s Night)
Broadway stars LaChanze and Charlotte D'amboise pose for a pic.
(Photo: c/o Family Equality’s Night)
View Comments

Star Files

LaChanze

Orfeh

Shoshana Bean

Charlotte d'Amboise

Andy Karl
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mrs. Doubtfire to Close on Broadway, Tour U.S. in 2023
  2. Tony-Nominated Girl From the North Country Extends Broadway Run
  3. A Strange Loop Tops 2022 Tony Award Nominations
Back to Top