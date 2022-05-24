Get a First Look at Karate Kid - The Musical's Pre-Broadway Bow

Wax on, wax off! Karate Kid - The Musical, a new stage show based on the 1984 martial arts drama which spawned three sequels and legions of fans, will have its world premiere at Stages St. Louis beginning on May 25, and Broadway.com has a first look at the eagerly anticipated production. The previously announced Broadway-aimed musical features a book by The Karate Kid screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen and music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini. Renowned Japanese director Amon Miyamoto is set to helm the production, which is scheduled to run through June 26 at the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center; opening night is set for June 1. The complete cast includes Jovanni Sy as Mr. Miyagi, John Cardoza as Daniel LaRusso, Kate Baldwin as Lucille LaRusso, Alan H. Green as John Kreese, Jake Bentley Young as Johnny Lawrence, Jetta Juriansz as Ali Mills and Luis Pablo Garcia as Freddie Fernandez. The ensemble cast will also feature Manik Anand, Trevor James, Leah Berry, Caitlyn Caughell, Kristina Garvida Doucette, Zachary Downer, Francis Florendo, Kayla Jenerson, Sydney Jones, Josh Hoon Lee, Noah Lentini, Garrick Goce Macatangay, Kelly MacMillan, Abby Matsusaka, Justice Moore, Omar Nieves, Jackson Kanawha Perry, Isidro Rafael, Sangeetha Santhebennur and Victor Carrillo Tracey. Check out the photo above, and get ready for Karate Kid - The Musical to bow on Broadway!