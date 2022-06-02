 Skip to main content
Get a First Look at Marylouise Burke, Francois Battiste & the Cast of Brian Watkins' Epiphany

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 2, 2022
Marylouise Burke and the cast of "Epiphany"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Brian Watkins' new play Epiphany is now playing at Lincoln Center Theater's off-Broadway house Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, and now there's a first look at the production. Tyne Rafaeli directs the play, which follows an eager host who gathers old friends to try and resuscitate a forgotten tradition. But when the guest of honor is unusually late, the group becomes unmoored, craving answers—and there might not be enough wine, or goose or time to fend off the long-neglected questions that now haunt their souls. Starring Francois Battiste, Marylouise Burke, Heather Burns, Jonathan Hadary, Omar Metwally, Colby Minifie, David Ryan Smith, C.J. Wilson and Carmen Zilles, Epiphany officially opens on June 23.

Jonathan Hadary, C.J. Wilson, Heather Burns, Marylouise Burke and Omar Metwally in Epiphany.
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
