The Lehman Trilogy Wins 2022 Tony Award for Best Play

The Lehman Trilogy has been named winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Play. The show triumphed at the 75th Annual Tonys ceremony on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall beating out fellow nominees Clyde’s by Lynn Nottage, The Minutes by Tracy Letts, Hangmen by Martin McDonagh and Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau. The play also won awards for Best Direction, Scenic Design and Lighting Design. Simon Russell Beale won for his performance in the show.

"This play was written as a hymn to the city of New York," Power said when he took to the podium at Radio City. "To find ourselves on this stage, on this night, part of this community alongside fellow nominees of such breathtaking talent honestly feels like a miracle."

Adapted by Ben Power, The Lehman Trilogy weaves through nearly two centuries of Lehman lineage, following the brothers Mayer, Emanuel and Henry Lehman from their 1844 arrival in New York City to the 2008 collapse of the financial firm bearing their name.

Tony-nominated stage veterans Adam Godley and Beale reprised their performances as Mayer and Henry Lehman, respectively. Olivier winner Adrian Lester made his Broadway debut as Emanuel.

The production will feature scenic design by Es Devlin, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Jon Clark, video design by Luke Halls, music/sound design by Nick Powell, music direction by Candida Caldicot and movement by Polly Bennett.