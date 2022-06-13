Phylicia Rashad Wins Second Tony Award for Skeleton Crew

Phylicia Rashad earned her second Tony Award for her performance in Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew; she won in the category of Best Featured Actress in a Play. The win was announced at the 2022 Tony Awards ceremony on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall. She beat out fellow nominees Uzo Aduba (Clyde’s), Rachel Dratch (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive), Kenita R. Miller (for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf), Julie White (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive) and Kara Young (Clyde’s).

"You don't come to this place alone. You've heard it several times tonight, and it's true. It takes the work of many people," she said when she took the podium. "It's wonderful to be a part of this commiunity. It's wonderful to present humanity in its fullness and to feel it received. Thank you all so very much"

This marks Phylicia Rashad’s second Tony Award win; she previously won for her performance in the 2004 revival of A Raisin in the Sun. Her additional Broadway credits include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, August: Osage County, Cymbeline, Gem of the Ocean, Jelly’s Last Jam, Into the Woods, Dreamgirls, The Wiz and Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death. She has numerous directing credits, including productions of Gem of the Ocean at Seattle Repertory Theatre, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Joe Turner's Come and Gone at the Mark Taper Forum and Fences at both the Long Wharf Theatre and the McCarter Theatre. She helmed the acclaimed 2018 Signature Theatre mounting of Our Lady of 121st Street. She is known for her role as Clair Huxtable on the NBC sitcom The Cosby Show, which earned her Emmy Award nominations in 1985 and 1986.