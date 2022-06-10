Bianca Marroquín to Return to Broadway’s Chicago on June 21

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be: Bianca Marroquín! The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, long-running revival of Chicago will welcome back Marroquín in the role of Roxie Hart beginning on June 21 at the Ambassador Theatre. Emma Pittman, The Search for Roxie winner, is making her Broadway debut in the role through June 19.

In addition to Pittman, the current cast of Chicago features Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Jennifer Holliday as Matron "Mama" Morton, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Marroquín has played the role of Roxie for over 20 engagements in the Broadway production since 2002, having also played the part in the Mexican and touring productions of Chicago. For Broadway’s return last fall, she made her debut in the role of Velma Kelly, joining a short list of legendary women who have both played Roxie and Velma in the show, including Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth and Ruthie Henshall.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart (Marroquín), a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly (Gordon), by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.

This production was nominated for eight 1997 Tony Awards and took home trophies for Best Revival, James Naughton and Bebe Neuwirth's performances, Ken Billington's lighting design, the late Ann Reinking's choreography and Walter Bobbie's direction.