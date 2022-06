There's a fresh new batch of Tony winners in the world and Broadway.com is taking you into the winner's circle! Once a Tony hopeful becomes a 2022 Tony winner, they get whisked away to have sweet snaps taken of them with their shiny new trophy and we're giving you a first look. Check out the pics below!

Michael R. Jackson smiles with his Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for A Strange Loop.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Joaquina Kalukango celebrates her first Tony win for Paradise Square.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson earned his first Tony Award for his featured performance in Take Me Out.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

He's the next bride! Matt Doyle earned his first Tony Award for his performance in Company.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Phylicia Rashad received her second Tony Award for her featured performance in Skeleton Crew.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Company director Marianne Elliott wins for her direction of the gender-bent revival.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Simon Hale takes home the trophy for Best Orchestrations for his work on Girl From the North Country.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Home run! Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the cast of Take Me Out celebrate their Best Play Revival Tony win.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Simon Russell Beale received his first Tony Award for his performance in The Lehman Trilogy.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)